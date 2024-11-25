Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are set to attend the upcoming three-day 'DGP Conference' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha's Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Harichandan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are indeed expected to attend the three-day 'DGP Conference' in Bhubaneswar, scheduled from November 29 to December 1."

Also Read | Food Inflation To Ease, Economic Growth To Accelerate in Coming Months, Says Finance Ministry.

The conference will focus on evaluating state performances, addressing law and order issues, and exploring measures to improve the country's law and order system.

"The event will begin with Home Minister Amit Shah attending the inaugural ceremony on November 29. PM Modi will join the conference on November 30 and December 1," Harichandan added.

Also Read | Tech Hiring Accelerates: Demand for Entry-Level Talent Surges 59% in India's Tech Sector, Says Report.

Underlining the importance of the event, Harichandan stated, "This is a significant honour for Odisha, marking the first time the state will host the DGP and IG Conference in Bhubaneswar. It is evident that PM Modi is placing importance on Odisha, and this event will provide a platform for in-depth discussions on law and order and strategies for systemic improvement."

The conference is expected to gather senior police officials from across the country.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Harichandan expressed disappointment over the BJP's performance in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, acknowledging potential shortcomings within the party. "We accept the people's mandate. I believe there were some flaws. The party will analyse them, identify the shortcomings, and understand why we lost in Jharkhand despite misrule in the state. Accordingly, we'll work to rectify our path," he said.

Harichandan also highlighted the BJP's strong performance in Maharashtra, saying, "In Maharashtra, the performance was commendable. The people have lost faith in the Congress party and its allies. The results were positive due to good governance."

In the Jharkhand elections, the Soren-led JMM, part of the INDIA alliance, secured victory with 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD four seats, and the CPI-ML two seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA won just 24 seats, with the BJP securing 21 seats and its allies--AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U--winning one seat each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)