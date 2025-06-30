New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district, which killed 8 people.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, 'Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."

At least 8 people were killed and 26 injured following the explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district. The rescue operation is in progress, a police official said.

According to the police official, the incident occurred between 8.15 am - 9.35 am.

V Satyanaryana, Inspector General, Multi Zone II, said, "There was a blast at Sigachi Pharma, a chemical production factory in Pasamailaram. The incident occurred around 8:15-9:35 am, and the police were informed within 10 minutes. We reached the spot within 20 minutes. NDRF, SDF, and other rescue teams, along with 10 fire engines, arrived at the scene. So far, six dead bodies have been found, and two people died while undergoing treatment at Chanda Nagar."

"A total of 8 deaths, 26 injuries, and 2 or 3 in serious condition. Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities to them. There were 150 members in the shift, with 90 working in the blast area. Eight people have died, and 26 are injured. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing, and the rescue operation is in progress. We will provide further details later," he added. (ANI)

