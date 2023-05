New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised INS Vikrant for successfully berthing for the first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar.

In response to a tweet by Indian Navy, Prime Minister said, "Remarkable!"

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar Naval base.

This landmark development under Project Sea Bird aims to enhance the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant successfully berthed for the #first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar today. Built under Project Seabird, this is a landmark in enhancing the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base," Indian Navy said in a statement. (ANI)

