Vadodara, May 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit.

The prime minister is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 82,950 crore, an official release said.

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at the Vadodara airport at around 10 am on Monday and a 1-km roadshow till the Airforce station.

People gathered on both sides of the route to congratulate him for the success of India's 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

