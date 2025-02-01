Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (File Pic/ ANI)

New Delhi [India] February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in parliament ahead of Union Budget presentation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The country has witnessed that despite world-facing multiple issues, India's economy is growing and the country is moving ahead. Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present her record number (8th) of the budget and I hope that it'll be a good environment..."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The Budget will be in continuity and will be for the welfare of the country, of the poor and will be a novel and strong step towards the resolve of making 'Viksit Bharat'..."

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the Union Budget.

President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' to the Union Finance Minister. This is a customary sign of wishing good-luck. During their meeting, the Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet meeting began in Parliament where the Budget was ratified prior to its presentation in Parliament.

A day earlier, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation.

The survey also added that India's foreign exchange reserves remain strong, covering 90 per cent of external debt and providing an import cover of over ten months. The reserves increased from USD 616.7 billion in January 2024 to USD 704.9 billion in September 2024 before moderating to USD 634.6 billion as of January 3, 2025. The stability in capital flows has played a key role in supporting India's external strength.

The budget session of the Parliament commenced on Friday (January 31) with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

