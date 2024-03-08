Tezpur/ Guwahati, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi reached Tezpur airport by a special flight, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"#ModiParivarAssam is thrilled to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to the land of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev," Sarma posted on X, sharing a photo of welcoming the PM.

Modi then flew to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter. The last leg of his journey of about 15 kms will be travelled by road from the helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park.

He will spend the night at the Guest House and will undertake a jungle safari early on Saturday morning.

Officials said the Park authorities have made arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours, they said.

After undertaking the safari, Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to attend two programmes.

He will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of central and state projects worth a total of around Rs 18,000 crore, the officials said.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue.

After the meeting, he will leave for West Bengal. The prime minister had visited Assam on February 4 and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore.

