New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, at Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

The Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he participated in Jahan-e-Khusrau, an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Seeks Uniform Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees Regardless of Pay Bands.

The three-day festival from February 28 to March 2 brings together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau.

Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

During the festival, the prime minister also visited the TEH Bazaar (TEH: The Exploration of the Handmade), which featured One District-One Product crafts and other various exquisite artefacts from across the country, short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among others.

He also interacted with the shopkeepers during his visit to the Bazaar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)