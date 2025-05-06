New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese on Tuesday. The two leaders agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new areas of cooperation.

PM Modi also personally congratulated Albanese on his party's historic victory.

"Spoke with my friend @AlboMP to personally congratulate him on his party's historic victory. We agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new areas of cooperation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

On Saturday, PM Modi had congratulated Albanese on his "resounding victory" and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia.

PM Modi had said that he looked forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he had said, "Congratulations Anthony Albanese on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership. I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

Albanese is the first Prime Minister in more than two decades to secure back-to-back election victories, the first since John Howard, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to cheering supporters at the Labor Party's headquarters on Saturday, he said the government will invest in young Australians while looking after the older people, as well. He also spoke about the resilience of the economy and about a unified Australia.

"In this time of global uncertainty, Australians have chosen optimism and determination," he told the crowd in Sydney, as cheers erupted,

"Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way - looking after each other while building for the future," he added.

The Australia-India relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic partnership in June 2020. The relationship is based on mutual understanding, friendship and a shared vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Both nations are committed to collaborating on science and technology, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, defence ties, agriculture, education and tourism. (ANI)

