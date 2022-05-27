New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed drones as a 'game-changer' in the agriculture sector and pointed out the need for drones to improve last-mile healthcare delivery.

Addressing the gathering in the national capital on India's biggest drone festival, PM Modi said, "Agriculture is being revolutionised due to technology. Be it soil health cards, e-NAM or drones, they are emerging as a game-changer in the agricultural sector."

"In the last eight years, we have seen improvements in technology. We have witnessed increased adoption of technology and innovation by farmers. The agriculture sector is now transforming with the help of technology. Drones will be important in also improving last-mile healthcare delivery. Even during COVID, drones helped in delivering vaccines to the remotest corners of the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said in the last few months, the government has removed most of the restrictions regarding the usage of drones. "We are also introducing PLI Scheme that will help us build a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India."PM Modi invited investors and experts from across the globe to come to India and invest in drone technology. "I request all startups and the youth to work towards developing solutions for better development outcomes, using drones," he said.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. He interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav.

More than 70 exhibitors have displayed various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others. (ANI)

