Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and departed for Delhi. He was given a heartfelt farewell at Ahmedabad airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On this occasion, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and BJP State President CR Patil, Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary of GAD Kamal Dayani, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi, Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, along with other senior officials and officers, also extended a heartfelt farewell to the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Multiple Districts Across State Till May 29.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hailed Gujarat's progress, saying there were apprehensions about how it would grow when it was formed in 1960 after splitting Bombay state. He also said that Gujarat should set goals to be achieved when it completes 75 years of its formation in 2035, with India keen to host the Olympics in 2036.

Addressing the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister said that people's support for Operation Sindoor should translate into efforts to achieve Viksit Bharat.

Also Read | Mumbai: Bhandup Man on His Way To Dump Newborn Baby Gets Caught by Police, Tells Cops Child Is His Own Daughter From Illegitimate Relationship With Aunt.

Referring to Gujarat's progress, he said the state was largely known as a producer of salt when it was formed, and now it is known worldwide for its diamond work."Wahi Gujarat jiske paas ek zamaane mein namak se upar kuch nahi tha, aaj duniya mein heera (diamond) ke liya jaana jata hai. When Gujarat completes 75 years in 2035, I believe we must start planning now for the next 10 years. By then, we need to set a vision for where Gujarat should be in industry, agriculture, education, and sports. When Gujarat turns 75, just one year later, the Olympics will be held. The country wishes that the Olympics be hosted in India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said every citizen should become a partner in the nation's development and urged people to use Made in India products. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)