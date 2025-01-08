New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan, and lauded him as a true epitome of courage and grit.

Singh, a reverse war hero, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday. He was 93.

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

"His monumental service to India will be remembered for years to come. A true epitome of courage and grit, his unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire future generations," Modi said on X.

"I fondly recall meeting him in Nowshera a few years ago. My condolences to his family and admirers," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: 2 Sisters Charred to Death, Baby Injured After Blaze Erupts in Hut in Damoh District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)