Damoh, January 8: Two girls, aged 3 and 5 years, died of burns while their five-month-old sister was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after a fire broke out in their hut in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, officials said. The incident occurred in an agricultural field in Baroda village under the Magron police station limits. The deceased sisters are identified as Janhavi (5) and Kirti (3) while a five-month-old girl is referred to Jabalpur in a serious condition, said District Hospital surgeon Umesh Tantuway.

Father of the deceased girls, Govind Adivasi, said he works on contract for carrying out irrigation work and lives in a hut in an agricultural field. He said while working in the field in the evening, his wife rushed to him and informed him about the blaze in the hut. By the time the flames were put out, the three girls were burnt badly, he said and added that the cause behind the incident is not known.

Magron police station in-charge Brijlal Patel said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

