New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was anguished by the passing away of former Army chief General (retd) Sunith Francis Rodrigues and that the nation would remain indebted to him for his exceptional service.

Rodrigues, who headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993 and served as the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010, passed away on Friday, an official statement said. He was 88.

Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of General S F Rodrigues. The nation will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger. He was respected for his deep strategic knowledge. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP."

