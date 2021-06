New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of KV Sampath Kumar, the editor of the Sanskrit daily, Sudharma.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Kumar was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskri, and his passion and determination were inspiring.

"Shri K.V. Sampath Kumar Ji was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskrit, specially among youngsters. His passion and determination were inspiring. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

