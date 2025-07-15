New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in road accident in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. .

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," PMO said in a post on X.

Also Read | Smriti Irani Taking a Sabbatical From Politics? 'Kyunki SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Actress Says 'Never Compromised on My Sangathan Responsibilities'.

Eight people were killed after a vehicle carrying 13 passengers met with an accident near the Suni bridge in Muwani town of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav said rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Government Not to Implement Centre's Directive on 'Samosa-Jalebis'.

"Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town. Police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway," SP Yadav said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed grief over the tragic road accident.

Dhami said he has directed the district administration to ensure proper and timely treatment for the injured. He prayed for their speedy recovery. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)