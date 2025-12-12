New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

In a post on X, PMO wrote, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the post further read.

President Droupadi Murmu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed sorrow over the deaths in the bus accident.

In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to assist affected families.

"The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Naidu wrote.

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are in the process of being determined. (ANI)

