New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi.

Condoling the former MP's untimely death, PM Modi said that he loved serving the downtrodden.

"Shri Sharad Tripathi's untimely demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved serving society and working for the downtrodden. He made unique efforts to popularise the ideals of Sant Kabir Das Ji. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The former MP who represented Sant Kabir Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh died after prolonged illness at the age of 49.

Tripathi won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary constituency. His father Ramapati Ram Tripathi is sitting BJP MP from Deoria. (ANI)

