New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed pride over the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha to India after 127 years, calling it a powerful symbol of India's ancient heritage and spiritual legacy.

The relics, which were taken from India during the colonial period, were discovered in 1898 at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh. These relics, believed to be associated with Lord Buddha himself, had been displayed abroad and appeared in an international auction earlier this year.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years."

He further added, "These sacred relics highlight India's close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture. When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort."

