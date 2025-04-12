New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Daripalli Ramaiah, lauding him as a "champion of sustainability" for his lifelong dedication to planting and protecting lakhs of trees.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted Ramaiah's tireless efforts, noting that his work reflected a deep love for nature.

"Daripalli Ramaiah Garu will be remembered as a champion of sustainability. He devoted his life to planting and protecting lakhs of trees. His tireless efforts reflected a deep love for nature and care for future generations. His work will keep motivating our youth in their quest to build a greener planet. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, Telengana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also condoled the demise of the Padma Shri awardee, saying that Vanajeevi strongly believed that mankind's survival is impossible without nature and the environment.

According to a statement released by his office, the CM said, "Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society. The Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating his entire life to environmental protection."

Ramaiah was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to increasing tree cover. He is estimated to have planted more than 1 crore saplings in and around the Khammam district in his lifetime. The trees provide fruits and shade to the people. He passed away on April 12 (Saturday) due to a prolonged illness.

87 years old, Ramaiah was born on July 1, 1937, in the Reddypally area of the Khammam district of Telangana (then undivided Andhra Pradesh). He had been campaigning for social forestry for more than 50 years and was known for collecting seeds and storing them in his pocket for whenever he wanted to plant them on any barren land.

Vanajeevi Ramaiah also received the Seva Award in 1995, the Vanamitra Award in 2005, and the National Innovations and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Award in 2015.

After the formation of Telangana, Ramaiah received aid through the previous Chief Minister's flagship programs, such as 'Telangana Ku Hariha Haram,' which was introduced with the objective of increasing the green cover from 24 pc to 33 pc in the state. (ANI)

