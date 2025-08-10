New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday. and prayed for his long life and good health.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health".

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh also extended birthday wishes to CM Hemant Soren on social media.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Birthday greetings to Shri Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Hemant Soren's father, Shibu Soren, who served as three-time chief minister of Jharkhand died recently of prolonged illness at a hospital in teh national capital. The PM had then met with CM Soren and conveyed his condolences.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi who is on a visit to Bengaluru today launched three Vande Bharat trains and inaugurated the Yellow Line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas. (ANI)

