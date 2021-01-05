New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh on his birthday today, saying that he is admired for his efforts toward's the state's transformation.

"Spoke to Shri Kalyan Singh Ji and conveyed birthday greetings to him. His is a life devoted to public service and empowering the poor," PM Modi tweeted.

"Kalyan Singh Ji is admired for his numerous efforts towards Uttar Pradesh's transformation. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," he added.

Singh first became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991. (ANI)

