New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning extended birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1998229661676151059

Meanwhile, on the seventh day of the Parliament Winter Session, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will open the much-demanded debate in Lok Sabha on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise today.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 09, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

KC Venugopal is one of the senior Congress leaders participating in the debate on election reforms. Others include Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Javaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi, and S Jyotimani.

A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi has been a constant critic of the SIR drive initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging discrepancies in the voter list and the pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The opposition parties have been demanding a debate on SIR for months, with Congress alleging discrepancies in the voter list. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)