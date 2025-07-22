New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, whose party remains an alliance partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government in the state.

Pawar serves as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

"Birthday greetings to Ajit Pawar Ji. He is making a valuable contribution to strengthening the NDA's good governance agenda in Maharashtra. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended his wishes to Pawar and said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Ajit Pawar."

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, who shares his birthday with his colleague, extended wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wishing him good health and long life.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my colleague, Devendraji Fadnavis! May you be blessed with excellent health and a long life," Pawar posted on X.

PM Modi also wished Fadnavis on his birthday, saying, "Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his birthday. He's working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi met with senior Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Meghwal.

The Prime Minister was informed about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the opposition's insistence that he make a statement in the House, according to sources. The PM was also briefed about the opposition's ruckus, particularly their demand for his availability to speak on the issue of "Operation Sindoor, they said.

In his customary remarks ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session, the PM said, "This monsoon session is like a 'Vijay Utsav' celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent."

"Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," he said. (ANI)

