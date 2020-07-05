New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday saying that latter's administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for the Centre.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Best wishes to my senior Cabinet colleague Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. Paswan Ji's administrative experience and insight on key policy issues are a major asset for our Government. His contribution towards social justice is immense. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Various politicians also extended their wishes to Paswan, including Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

"Warm birthday greetings to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, my colleague in the Union Cabinet. May God bless him with a long and healthy life, and success in all his endeavours," Badal tweeted.

"Warm birthday greetings to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji who has been a strong voice of downtrodden, deprived and weaker sections. I pray for your good health," Naqvi tweeted.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the way Paswan has devoted his entire life to the politics of social justice is inspiring.

"Founder of Lok Janshakti Party and my foremost Union Minister Happy Birthday to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. The way you have devoted your whole life to the politics of social justice is inspiring. I would pray to God for your long life and good health," he tweeted. (ANI)

