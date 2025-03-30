New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Rajasthan Day and wished that the state keeps setting new standards of development.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

Also Read | Mumbai: Police Identify 16-Year-Old Mother After Newborn Found in Airport Washroom, Claims Miscarriage; Probe Underway into Possible Stillbirth.

"Many good wishes on Rajasthan Day to all my brothers and sisters of Rajasthan, a state symbolizing amazing courage and valor," Modi said in his post in Hindi on X.

"It is my wish that with the participation of hardworking and talented people of this state, this state keeps setting new standards of development and keeps making invaluable contributions to the prosperity of the country," the prime minister said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself Near Chennai in Urapakkam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)