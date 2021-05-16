New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, he said that Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming.

"Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people. Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. Praying for the state's continuous growth and for the good health of it's citizens," PM Modi tweeted.

Several other leaders including the Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh, extended their best wishes to the state and its people.

"Greetings to the people of #Sikkim on their Statehood Day. I wish the people of this beautiful State peace, prosperity, progress, and above all, victory over Covid," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

