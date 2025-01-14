New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur, the Congress on Tuesday said that he has found time, inclination and energy to go all over the world but has not seen it necessary to reach out to the distressed people in the northeastern state.

The Congress' outburst came on the first anniversary of the lunch of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that began in Manipur.

The Congress had launched Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14 last year aiming to put the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice.

A Congress' rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai had marked the culmination of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which was carried out in hybrid mode in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

"Today, exactly a year ago, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was launched by the Indian National Congress from Manipur. The BJNY followed in the wake of the historic Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered 6,600 kms going through 15 states, culminating in Mumbai on March 16, 2024," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Manipur still awaits a visit by the Prime Minister, who has found the time, inclination, and energy to go all over the world - but has not seen it necessary to reach out to the distressed people of Manipur," he added.

The prime minister has "steadfastly refused to meet with political leaders of Manipur, including his own party legislators and the CM himself", Ramesh alleged.

"The agony of Manipur has continued unabated since May 3, 2023. Just a few days back the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports was asked to put off its proposed study tour to the state," he said.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTIK

