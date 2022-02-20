Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at people, waiting to welcome him in Unnao.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter landed in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Sunday afternoon, he received a grand welcome as people thronged on terraces and buildings near the helipad to catch a glimpse of the BJP leader.

Loud cheers could be heard as the Prime Minister stepped down from the helicopter and walked towards the people joyously waving at them.

The enthusiastic crowd could be seen lined up at the boundary walls, flocked at terraces and building tops.

The Prime Minister arrived in Unnao to address an election rally.

PM Modi has been on an election trail in Uttar Pradesh, which is undergoing the third phase of voting on Sunday.

The Prime Minister addressed a rally in Hardoi earlier in the day in which he attacked the previous Samajwadi Party government saying that the SP during their regime gave free hand to the people of 'katta' (guns) and 'satta' (power).

The PM said, "People of Hardoi have seen those days when these people had given a free hand to those using 'katta' and those in 'satta'."

Expressing confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will record another victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Prime Minister said that the people in Uttar Pradesh will play Holi twice this year-first one on BJP's victory on March 10.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in the state commenced on February 10. Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

