New Delhi, January 14: In an overwhelming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gifted his shawl to a young girl who performed during the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State L Murugan in the national capital. A young singer performed at the event and later touched PM Modi's feet after which the PM gifted her his shawl as a special gesture.

Earlier today while extending greetings on Pongal, PM Modi said that the festival depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' The PM said this while attending the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in the national capital. PM Narendra Modi Gifts His Shawl to Young Singer After She Touches His Feet During Pongal Celebrations in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Gifts His Shawl to Young Girl

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended #Pongal celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi today. A young singer performed at the event and later touched PM Modi's feet. Prime Minister gifted her his shawl as a special gesture. pic.twitter.com/PBh6U199Zx — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

"The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow; Magh Bihu is also coming. I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," he said.

PM Modi further said that he felt like celebrating Pongal with his kith and kin. "Wish you all a very happy Pongal! On this pious occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity and contentment to flow in your lives. Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my kith and kin," he said. Pongal 2024: PM Narendra Modi Takes Part in Pongal Celebrations at Residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi (Watch Video).

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present on the occasion. "The festival of Pongal depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'...This emotion of unity will give strength to the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047," the PM said. He further said that all the festivals are, in one way or other, connected to agriculture.

"Saint Tiruvallur has said that 'Good harvest, educated men, and honest traders together build the nation'. It's a tradition that on Pongal the first harvest is offered to God. At the heart of this tradition lie our farmers. In fact, all our festivals are, in one way or other, connected to agriculture," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that more than three crore farmers in the country are involved in the production of Shree Anna (millet grains). If we promote Shree Anna, then it directly benefits these three crore farmers. PM Modi also enjoyed a cultural program at the residence of Murugan on the pious occasion of Pongal.

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated by the Tamils. It is a celebration to thank the Sun, nature, and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest. Celebrated over four days, Pongal also marks the beginning of the Tamil month called Thai, which is considered an auspicious month.

