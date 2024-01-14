A video of a young girl touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet is going viral on social media. The incident took place during Pongal celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi today, January 14. The 36-second video shows the Indian Prime Minister attending Pongal celebrations at the residence of L Murugan in Delhi. As the video moves further, a young singer is seen performing at the event and later touching PM Modi's feet. Soon after the young girl touched his feet, PM Modi gifted her his shawl as a special gesture. Pongal 2024: PM Narendra Modi Takes Part in Pongal Celebrations at Residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Gifts His Shawl to a Young Girl

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended #Pongal celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi today. A young singer performed at the event and later touched PM Modi's feet. Prime Minister gifted her his shawl as a special gesture. pic.twitter.com/PBh6U199Zx — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

