Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in Delhi. Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were also present at Murugan’s house during the celebrations. On the occasion, PM Modi said, “The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals.” Pongal 2024 Date: Know Full Schedule of Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, Kaanum Pongal and the Significance of the 4-Day Harvest Festival in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi Takes Part in Pongal Celebrations at Residence of MoS L Murugan

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the #Pongal celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi. Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also present here. pic.twitter.com/rmXtsKG0Vw — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals." pic.twitter.com/ahTSPUejBY — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

