New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics.

Shah also applauded the efforts of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India.

"On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, PM @narendramodi govt reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics. I applaud the efforts of our @narcoticsbureau personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India," Shah tweeted.

The United Nations decided to observe June 26 as World Drug Day to synergise the global efforts to counter the ill impacts of the drug trade and drug abuse. (ANI)

