Washington DC [US], February 27 (ANI): In Grey Anatomy's first episode since alum Eric Dane's demise at the age of 53, the show remembered its former cast member with a special video montage, reported Deadline.

The episode aired at the end of the episode and was set to Tommee Profitt and Fleurie's haunting ballad Chasing Cars, which featured some of Dane's most memorable moments as Mark Sloan aka "McSteamy."

The video included the infamous hotel room scene that put the nail in the coffin of Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) and Addison's (Kate Walsh) marriage, Derek's uncomfortable elevator ride with his past and present significant others, hilariously interrupted by Mark, as well as Mark meeting Callie (Sara Ramirez), becoming a dad and walking her down the aisle.

Introduced as a guest star in Season 2, the actor Dane became a series regular the following season. He remained on the show until Season 9, Episode 2, when Mark died from the injuries he sustained in the Season 8 finale plane crash that also claimed the life of his on-and-off-love interest Lexie (Chyler Leigh).

Lexie also is in the tribute video, which includes a line from Mark's poignant speech to Jackson shortly before his death: "If you love someone, you tell them, even if you're scared that it's not the right thing, even if you're scared that it will burn your life to the ground, you say it you say it loud."

The tribute ends with Dane's return to Grey's pandemic-themed 2020-21 season as part of the beach-themed dream sequences of Covid-stricken Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) while she was in a coma. Along with Lexie, Mark urges Meredith to choose life, as reported by Deadline.

Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, following what his family described as a rapid 10-month battle with ALS.

In a statement, they said he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones and became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research during his illness. (ANI)

