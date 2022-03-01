New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted chief ministers of Punjab, Bihar and Tamil Nadu on their birthday.

The Prime Minister greeted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in separate tweets and prayed for their long and healthy life.

"On his birthday, best wishes to Punjab CM Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI Ji. Praying for his good health and long life," the Prime Minister said.

"Best wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," he said.

"Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri @NitishKumar Ji. Praying for his good health and long life," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

