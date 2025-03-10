New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his birthday, and wished for his long and healthy life.

Abdullah, who is also the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, turned 55 on Monday.

"Birthday wishes to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

