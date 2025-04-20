New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the sacred occasion inspired hope, renewal and compassion in everyone.

Modi said in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour."

Also Read | Easter 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Extend Heartfelt Greetings to Citizens, Says 'This Festival Inspires Spirit of New Hope and New Beginnings'.

He added, "May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around."

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Cuts Wife’s Braid at Beauty Parlour, Dowry Harassment Alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)