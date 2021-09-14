Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is celebrated on September 14 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Hindi language as the official language of the Union government of India. The remarkable day in Indian history, Hindi Diwas 2021 will be observed on Tuesday this year. On September 14, 1949, Hindi in Devanagari script was announced as one of the official languages in different Hindi-speaking states of India. So, let us celebrate Hindi Diwas 2021 by sending beautiful messages and greetings to our loved ones and making this day a memorable one. We've also got some WhatsApp texts, HD images, SMS, Facebook Status and Wallpapers that you can download for free online.

Hindi Diwas wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

