New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.

Also Read | Delhi University Receives Over 59,000 Applications on Final Day of Admissions Under First Cut-Off List.

Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)