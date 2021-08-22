New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The festival, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond.

Also Read | Punjab: Man Arrested on Charges of Theft, 50 Stolen Phones Recovered from His Possession.

Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas.

He posted the tweet in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language.

Also Read | Ladakh Flash Floods: Bridge, Standing Crops Damaged in Several Villages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)