Chandigarh, August 22: In a shocking incident, the police on Saturday arrested a gold medalist in national wrestling games for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets following a complaint by a Chandigarh resident, as per reports. The 31-year-old accused, who is an engineering graduate, identified as Charan Kamal, got involved in the crime around three months back as his parents stopped to fund him on finding that he is a drug addict, Hindustan Times reported quoting Police. Punjab Shocker: Police Constable Arrested in Mohali for Stealing Rs 1.5 Lakh from Man Who gave Him Lift.

Reports inform that the accused was nabbed by the police from a hotel near gurdwara Dukhnivaran of Patiala on Saturday after receiving a tip-off. The police have also recovered 50 stolen phones, a pair of branded shoes and two high-end watches from the possession of the accused. HT reported that the accused consumes around two-gram heroin on a daily basis, which costs about Rs 4,000, quoting police. He took to crime after his parents stopped funding him over his drug addiction. Uttar Pradesh: Three Arrested for Theft of Goods Worth Rs 15 Lakh in Surajpur.

The man was arrested during a probe launched by the police following the complaint of theft filed by a Chandigarh based advocate. According to the complainant he lost his his iPhone, two watches of Victorinsx and Lumiwox brands, and a pair of white Adidas shoes from his residence after he slept without bolting the door. Following which he registered a case under section 380 of the IPC with the police and the investigation was launched in the matter.

