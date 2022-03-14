New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Sikh New Year, expressing hopes that "Waheguru blesses everyone with good health and prosperity".

"Greetings at the start of the Sikh New Year. May Waheguru bless everyone with good health and prosperity. May the teachings of the Guru Sahibs keep illuminating the world with their brightness," tweeted PM Modi today.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Greetings at the start of the Sikh New Year. May Waheguru bless everyone with good health and prosperity. May the teachings of the Guru Sahibs keep illuminating the world with their brightness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022

The first month of the Sikh Calendar is Chet. Today marks the first day of Chet, which is the first day of the calendar.

