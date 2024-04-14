Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the benefits of government schemes reach the poor, having imbibed the values of B R Ambedkar.

Addressing an event on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Adityanath emphasised that under Modi's leadership, the government is implementing welfare schemes across the country while ensuring equal benefits for all citizens.

Also Read | Salman Khan Death Threat: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Firing Outside Bollywood Actor’s Residence, Says ‘First and Final Warning’ in Facebook Post.

"Imbibing the values and ideals of Babasaheb, PM Modi is implementing welfare schemes for the poor across the country. Every poor and needy person is being provided with free housing, toilets, health insurance, gas connections, and ration facilities.

"The Modi government is committed to ensuring dignity to every person by meeting their basic needs in line with Babasaheb's vision,” he said.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result Expected to Be Out Soon, Know Steps to Check Score at upsc.gov.in.

Reflecting on the legacy of Ambedkar, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasised the profound impact he has had on the marginalised sections of society.

Ambedkar appealed to the oppressed and Dalit communities to become educated, he added.

Adityanath said Ambedkar achieved greatness through struggle, intelligence and understanding.

The chief minister also offered floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)