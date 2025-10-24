Danapur (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he visits Bihar for election rallies at the government's expense but never speaks about the development of the state.

Speaking to reporters in Danapur, Bharti accused the Prime Minister of focusing solely on targeting her family rather than addressing issues concerning Bihar's progress.

"PM Narendra Modi comes to Bihar for election rallies at government expense. Have you ever heard him speak about Bihar? He only makes allegations against our family and my father. They have no vision for Bihar," the RJD leader said.

Bharti further questioned the performance of the so-called "double-engine government" in Bihar, saying no major industry has been set up in the state in the last two decades.

"There is a double-engine government in Bihar. Has a single factory been set up here in the last 20 years? Have they ever thought about providing benefits to the youth? How will unemployment and migration be ended?" she asked.

Highlighting the issue of mass migration of workers from Bihar to other states, Bharti criticised the Prime Minister's remarks about special trains running to Gujarat.

"PM Modi and other ministers always say that special trains are being run for the people of Bihar to go to Gujarat. If PM Modi truly thought about Bihar, he would have said in Gujarat that special trains are being run for you to work in Bihar," she said.

The RJD leader's remarks come amid PM Modi, who today started the political campaigning in Bihar's Samastipur ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that given the past record of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's family, people in Bihar will not trust them in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Their family has a history of corruption, jungle raj, and land grabbing in exchange for jobs. Bihar will never accept such corrupt people as its leaders. Tejashwi's promise of a corruption-free government is an absolute lie, given his family's past record," Chugh said.

On Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has been named the Deputy CM nominee. (ANI)

