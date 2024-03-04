Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana today March 4. In Telangana, the Indian Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad. A video of the inauguration has also gone viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi will also dedicate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) to the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana. PM Narendra Modi To Launch Several Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crore in Telangana, Tamil Nadu Today.

PM Modi in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad. pic.twitter.com/VLEQRba9nq — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)