Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 525th birth anniversary of saint Mirabai in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Thursday, emphasized India's reverence for 'Nari Shakti' and Mirabai's significant contributions to society.

He also highlighted Mirabai's role during challenging times, saying, "A saint like Mirabai showed that the self-confidence of women has the power to give direction to the whole world."

"Our India has always been a country that worshipped Nari Shakti. Who else can understand this better than the people of Braj? Here, address, communication, respect, everything happens only by saying Radhe-Radhe. Even Krishna's name is complete when Radha is used first. Women in our country have always taken up responsibilities and have also continuously guided the society," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Saint Mirabai Janmotsav' programme.

Highlighting Mirabai's contributions to society, PM Modi said, "Saint Mirabai ji showed the society the path which was most needed at that period. During India's difficult times, a saint like Mirabai showed that the self-confidence of women has the power to give direction to the whole world."

He further said that Mirabai's 525th birth anniversary is not just the birth anniversary of a saint.

"This is a celebration of the entire culture of India, this is a celebration of love-tradition, this festival is also a celebration of the idea of non-difference between Nar and Narayan, Jeeva and Shiva, devotee and God," he added.

The Prime Minister said that his visit to Mathura is 'special' adding that Braj has a unique relation with Gujarat.

"The Kanha of Mathura became Dwarkadheesh after going to Gujarat. Saint Mira Bai who came to Mathura from Rajasthan, spent her last moments in Dwarka. Saint Mira's worship is incomplete without Vrindavan," he said.

PM Modi also pledged development for the Braj region, expressing that the area was overlooked post-independence.

"Braj region kept the country safe even in difficult times. But when the country became independent, this holy pilgrimage did not get the importance it should have. Those who wanted to disconnect India from its past, those who were detached from India's culture and its spiritual identity, who could not give up the mentality of slavery even after independence, also deprived Braj land of development," he said.

"Today Vishwanath Dham is in front of us in a grand form in Kashi. Today, divinity as well as grandeur can be seen in Mahakal Mahalok of Ujjain. Now, the date of the inauguration of Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya is also drawing near. Mathura and Braj will also not be left behind in this race of development," the Prime Minister added.

Further emphasizing on building a developed India, PM Modi said, "These changes and developments taking place in the Braj region and the country are not just a change in the system. This is a symbol of the changing nature of our nation, its reawakening consciousness."

"And Mahabharata is proof that, wherever India is reborn, there is definitely the blessings of Shri Krishna behind it. With the strength of that blessing, we will fulfil our resolutions and build a developed India," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Actor and BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, also graced the event held in Mathura today.

During the event, PM Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Sant Mirabai. (ANI)

