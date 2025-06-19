Patna, Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make his "51st visit to Bihar" on Friday, bringing a development package worth over Rs 5,000 crore, besides the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express train.

Modi's visit to Siwan district has energised the BJP, which is gearing up for crucial assembly elections in a few months and is relying heavily on the appeal of its most popular leader to boost its prospects.

According to the state's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the PM's latest tour was "the second in only 20 days and the fifth this year", in an indication that the eastern province was high on the priority of the government.

Modi's last visit to the state was on May 29-30, when he had inaugurated a new "world-class" terminal of the Patna airport, held a roadshow in the state capital and addressed a rally in Rohtas district where projects worth Rs 50,000 crore were launched.

"Altogether 22 projects worth Rs 5,736 crore will be inaugurated on the soil of Siwan tomorrow when the PM will also disburse an amount of more than Rs 51,000 crore towards the first installment of PM Awas Yojana to 53,666 homeless people. In addition, 6,684 urban poor families will get the keys to their new houses", said Choudhary, a former state unit president of the BJP.

He added, "the PM will also flag off a new Vande Bharat train which will run between Pataliputra junction near Patna and Gorakhpur in adjoining Uttar Pradesh. Modi will also inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line besides laying the foundation stone for 11 projects of the Amrit Bharat scheme and another four under the Namami Gange Pariyojana".

Choudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state government, lavished praise on the Centre for "opening its coffers for Bihar" and giving a boost to "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's model of development".

"Ours has been a government which has worked for the poor without caring about their caste or religion. Efforts like pucca houses for the poor, free cooking gas connections and cheap refill cylinders, 30 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and free ration has transformed the lives of the people", said the Deputy CM.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, RJD and Left combine, without mentioning any party or leader by name, Choudhary alleged, "since the NDA has been able to win the hearts of the people by virtue of its governance, our detractors who claim to be the champions of the people are getting the jitters. Instead of welcoming the PM on his 51st visit to the state, they are busy issuing statements that reek of malice".

