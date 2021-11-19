Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

PM Modi also inspected models of various development projects to be inaugurated in the district.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut on Farm Laws Rollback: If People on Street Started to Make Laws and Not the Chosen Govt, Then Even This Is a Jihadi Nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present with him.

The Prime Minister's visit had been scheduled to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba today to inaugurate the key schemes relating to irrigation in the district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 3,240 Crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

Later in the day, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)