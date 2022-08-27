Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to the Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad after inaugurating it.

He said Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati river but is also unprecedented in design and innovation. Gujarat's famous kite festival has also been taken care of in its design.

The footover bridge connects the east and west sides of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today, attended the 'Khadi Utsav' event in Ahmedabad. Khadi Utsav was organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. Prime Minister also spun charkha at the event. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "We have seen that Khadi became the force of the freedom movement and broke the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become an inspiration to make India develop and self-reliant. On the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters created history by spinning yarn on Charkha. Spinning Charkha took me back to my childhood days."

Emphasizing on the empowerment of the Khadi industry, Prime Minister appealed to the countrymen to gift only the products made in Khadi village industries in the coming festivals.

"I want to make an appeal to the people of the country. In the coming festivals, this time gift only the products made in Khadi Village industries. You can have clothes made of different types of fabrics. But if you give place to Khadi in that, then the 'Vocal for Local' campaign will gain momentum," he appealed.

Referring to India's freedom struggle, he said, Khadi which was the pride of the country, after independence there has been an inferiority complex on Khadi. "Because of this, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi were completely destroyed. This condition of Khadi is very painful, especially for Gujarat," PM said.

Prime Minister said his government strived for reinstating the pride for Khadi."We added the pledge of 'Khadi for Transformation' to 'Khadi for Nation' and 'Khadi for Fashion'. We started spreading Gujarat's success experiences across the country. The problems which were related to Khadi across the country were resolved. We encouraged countrymen to buy Khadi products," he said.

Highlighting Khadi as the pride of the country, PM Modi said Khadi is an example of eco-friendly and sustainable clothing which leaves the least carbon footprint.

"Khadi is an example of sustainable clothing. Khadi is an example of eco-friendly clothing. Khadi has the least carbon footprint. There are many countries where the temperature is high, Khadi is also very important from the point of view of health. Therefore Khadi can play a huge role at the global level."

He said on August 15 from the rampant of Red Fort, he spoke about five resolves."At this holy place, on the banks of Sabarmati, I want to repeat the Pancha-Pranas. First - make a developed India; second - abandonment of slavery mentality; third - pride of our heritage; fourth- unity of the nation; and fifth - civil duty," PM Modi stated.

Recognizing the contribution of women, PM Modi said the women power is the driving factor in the growing strength of India's Khadi industry. "The spirit of entrepreneurship is ingrained in our sisters and daughters. Evidence of this is also the expansion of Sakhi Mandals in Gujarat," he said.

"In the past decades, India's toy industry was getting destroyed due to competition from the foreign toy industry. With the efforts of the government, the situation is now changing. Now there is a decline in toys imported from abroad," PM Modi added. (ANI)

