Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first train at New Pambam Bridge (Photo/ANI)

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pambam Bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.

PM Modi, along with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, flagged off the first train traversing the sea bridge.

A demonstration of the bridge's functionality showcased its capabilities, with visuals from the area capturing key moments-- Indian Coast Guard (ICG) boat successfully navigated under the bridge, highlighting its clearance and waterway accessibility. Following the boat's passage, a train traversed the bridge, demonstrating its structural integrity and rail connectivity.

Earlier today, as Union Minister Vaishnaw raised the BJP flag at the Pambam Bridge, he congratulated the party workers on the party's foundation day.

"The resolve of Antyodaya and the spirit of 'Nation First, Always First'.. Heartfelt congratulations to all workers on the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Vaishnaw's post read.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also visited the Swamy temple in Rameswaram ahead of the inauguration of the bridge.

The bridge's story traces back to 1914, when British engineers constructed the original Pamban bridge. A cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India. However, the new bridge, sanctioned in 2019, is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity.

The bridge has served as a lifeline for pilgrims, tourists and trade. "However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Central government sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement," read the Ministry's statement.

The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL has ensured the bridge met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India's infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs.

The ministry said that these include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London, and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. (ANI)

