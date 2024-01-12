Mumbai, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, in Maharashtra on Friday. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. Atal Setu is also the longest sea bridge in the country.

It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's Longest Sea Bridge (Watch Video)

It is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Youth Day, emphasised the significance of India's youth power, which is leading the country's development in every field. Inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra's Nashik today, the Prime Minister urged the youth of India to use local products and avoid drugs. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India's Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video)

"From the sages and saints of our country to the common man, everyone has always kept youth power paramount. Sri Aurobindo believed that if India wants to achieve her goals, the youth of India will have to move forward with independent thinking. Swami Vivekananda used to say that India's hopes rest on the character and commitment of her youth," the PM said. PM Modi is on a one day visit to Maharashtra.

